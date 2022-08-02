Need to get to the Grand Prix? WeGo is selling train tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those trying to navigate downtown Nashville next week, the WeGo Star will run Sunday from Lebanon into downtown for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee. They must be purchased online and not at the platform. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes won't be accepted. Children who are 5 and older will need a ticket.

The train will depart Aug. 7 from Lebanon Station at 12 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 12:08 p.m., Martha at 12:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 12:25 p.m., Hermitage at 12:35 p.m., Donelson at 12:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 1 p.m. There is a 45-minute concert scheduled for after the race. The return train to Lebanon leaves one hour after the conclusion of the concert.

Customers will receive only one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a colored wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as their train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip.

Parking is free at the inbound stations. Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.