Need to ship presents for Christmas? Make sure you know the deadlines!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Need to ship gifts this holiday season? FedEx, USPS and UPS have released their shipping deadlines for the holidays!

In the Contiguous U.S. and trying for expected delivery before December 25th?

USPS Ground Advantage Service ➡️ ship by December 18th

First-Class Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 18th

Priority Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 19th

Priority Mail Express Service ➡️ ship by December 21st

For Alaska & Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage Service ➡️ ship by December 16th

First-Class Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 18th

Priority Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 19th

Priority Mail Express Service ➡️ ship by December 20th

The following are the recommended last days to ship for December 24th delivery

For Domestic Deliveries

UPS Ground ➡️ UPS suggests using their shipping calculator

UPS 3 Day Select ➡️ ship by December 19th

UPS 2nd Day Air ➡️ ship by December 20th

UPS Next Day Air ➡️ ship by December 23rd

U.S. to Canada

UPS Standard ➡️ UPS suggests using their shipping calculator

UPS Worldwide Expedited ➡️ ship by December 20th

UPS Worldwide Express ➡️ ship by December 23rd

U.S. to Mexico

UPS Standard ➡️ UPS suggests using their shipping calculator

UPS Worldwide Expedited ➡️ ship by December 19th

UPS Worldwide Express ➡️ ship by December 20th

To arrive by December 24th:

U.S. Domestic Parcel, Air Freight, and LTL Freight Services

FedEx Ground Economy ➡️ ship by December 13th

FedEx Express Saver ➡️ ship by December 19th

FedEx SameDay ➡️ ship by December 24th

U.S. to Canada

FedEx® International Next Flight ➡️ ship by December 23rd

FedEx International First ➡️ ship by December 20th

FedEx International Priority ➡️ ship by December 19th

FedEx International Priority Distribution ➡️ ship by December 19th

FedEx International Economy ➡️ ship by December 18th

FedEx International Connect Plus ➡️ ship by December 17th

U.S. to Mexico

FedEx International Next Flight ➡️ ship by December 23rd

FedEx International First ➡️ ship by December 20th

FedEx International Priority ➡️ ship by December 20th

FedEx International Economy ➡️ ship by December 19th

FedEx International Connect Plus ➡️ ship by December 19th