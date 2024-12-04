Need to ship presents for Christmas? Make sure you know the deadlines!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Need to ship gifts this holiday season? FedEx, USPS and UPS have released their shipping deadlines for the holidays!
Here's what you need to know
In the Contiguous U.S. and trying for expected delivery before December 25th?
USPS Ground Advantage Service ➡️ ship by December 18th
First-Class Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 18th
Priority Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 19th
Priority Mail Express Service ➡️ ship by December 21st
For Alaska & Hawaii:
USPS Ground Advantage Service ➡️ ship by December 16th
First-Class Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 18th
Priority Mail Service ➡️ ship by December 19th
Priority Mail Express Service ➡️ ship by December 20th
The following are the recommended last days to ship for December 24th delivery
For Domestic Deliveries
UPS Ground ➡️ UPS suggests using their shipping calculator
UPS 3 Day Select ➡️ ship by December 19th
UPS 2nd Day Air ➡️ ship by December 20th
UPS Next Day Air ➡️ ship by December 23rd
U.S. to Canada
UPS Standard ➡️ UPS suggests using their shipping calculator
UPS Worldwide Expedited ➡️ ship by December 20th
UPS Worldwide Express ➡️ ship by December 23rd
U.S. to Mexico
UPS Standard ➡️ UPS suggests using their shipping calculator
UPS Worldwide Expedited ➡️ ship by December 19th
UPS Worldwide Express ➡️ ship by December 20th
To arrive by December 24th:
U.S. Domestic Parcel, Air Freight, and LTL Freight Services
FedEx Ground Economy ➡️ ship by December 13th
FedEx Express Saver ➡️ ship by December 19th
FedEx SameDay ➡️ ship by December 24th
U.S. to Canada
FedEx® International Next Flight ➡️ ship by December 23rd
FedEx International First ➡️ ship by December 20th
FedEx International Priority ➡️ ship by December 19th
FedEx International Priority Distribution ➡️ ship by December 19th
FedEx International Economy ➡️ ship by December 18th
FedEx International Connect Plus ➡️ ship by December 17th
U.S. to Mexico
FedEx International Next Flight ➡️ ship by December 23rd
FedEx International First ➡️ ship by December 20th
FedEx International Priority ➡️ ship by December 20th
FedEx International Economy ➡️ ship by December 19th
FedEx International Connect Plus ➡️ ship by December 19th
