Needing a new car seat for your kiddo? Target is offering a trade-up deal you won't want to miss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Car seats are a necessity for parents. And yet, it feels like kids outgrow these essentials in the blink of an eye.

For those in need of a trade-up, Target is offering an opportunity that benefits all involved — and it's eco-friendly!

Starting Sunday, the public is invited to recycle old, expired or damaged car seats and get 20% off a new one. Target will accept all types of car seats, including infant and convertible car seats, car seat bases and harness or booster car seats.

The second of the store's biannual Car Seat Trade-In event lasts through September 24. You can enter your ZIP code on the event’s store finder page to check participating stores in your area. (You will need a Target account to use the store finder link.)

Participants will earn a coupon, good until October 8 for both in-store or online purchases. Each customer who receives the coupon will be able to use it twice.

Materials from old car seats will be reused to make plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding.

Since the retailer started the program in 2016, more than 1.4 million car seats have been recycled. That amount translates into 22.2 million pounds of plastic.