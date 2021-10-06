'Neighborhood dispute' leads to deadly shooting in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An argument between two neighbors led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening, Franklin police said.

Officers said a 57-year-old man was shot outside his home during a neighborhood dispute on Reveille Court around 5:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police said a 27-year-old has been taken into custody, but has not been formally charged as of Tuesday night.

Details on potential charges and the identification of those involved will be released on Wednesday, according to Franklin police.