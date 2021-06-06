Neighbors come together to 'walk with Shawn' after a year of unity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashvillians of all ages and backgrounds met at Sevier Park in 12 South for a special walk Saturday afternoon.

You may remember Shawn Dromgoole as the man from South Nashville who started a movement across the country after he and his neighbors walked through their neighborhood together after he said he was afraid to walk alone.

Saturday, he celebrated one year since the movement began with an anniversary walk.

Dozens of people walked through the park and down 12th Avenue with surprises along the way like free cookies from Christie’s Cookies.

"I think that's my number one takeaway today: spend time with your neighbors, get to know your neighbors, take care of those around you wherever you are because right now, no matter where everyone is from, everyone is a neighbor. So I think that's important- take care of your neighbors, love your neighbors," said Dromgoole.

The app Nextdoor has also partnered with Dromgoole for its #WalkWithMe campaign. Since the movement began there have been more than 1,500 #WalkWithMe posts on Nextdoor and more than 7,000 comments of people planning walks across the country.