Neighbors react to the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Bristol Motor Speedway's plans for a 30-year renovation deal and the return of NASCAR races to Nashville have encountered a setback as the Metro Council deferred the legislation until a public meeting.

The move has generated mixed reactions among residents and stakeholders.

Some neighbors are eagerly anticipating Bristol Motor Speedway's multi-million-dollar renovation project, which includes the construction of a sound wall and a 30,000-seat grandstand.

William Van Orsdell, a resident, highlighted the two options at hand: either Bristol Motor Speedway funds the improvements, or the burden falls on the city taxpayers.

"As it currently stands. It's kind of an eyesore, and again, it's either going to be Bristol motor speedway coming out of pocket to make it look prettier as his neighborhood continues to progress, or it'll be the city taxpayer," Orsdell said.

However, not everyone shares the same sentiment.

John Spragens, a member of the Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion group, opposes the deal, citing a Metro report that claims it lacks financial viability for taxpayers.

Spragens says he was pleased with the deferral of the proposal.

"I appreciate that the council decided to pump the brakes on this, and I think that we've got plenty of time to consider this."

The legislation's progress now hinges on a public hearing, which has been scheduled for July 25.

Colby Sledge, the council member representing the district where the track is located, must call for the hearing before the bill can move forward.

Unfortunately, due to the timing, the current Metro Council might not have sufficient opportunity to complete the required three votes on the matter before the upcoming August 3rd election.

This time constraint has drawn criticism from Darden Copland, a representative of Save My Fairgrounds, who called it unacceptable and expressed frustration.

"Largely one council member is holding up the entire process. This is not a profile encourage this is the profile of a coward," said Copland.

However, with the late scheduling of the public hearing, unless the mayor or vice mayor calls for a special meeting, the likelihood of completing the necessary readings and voting before the election is slim.

"It's very disappointing. We're very frustrated by this. There are still two months left in this administration. If we can do something in this administration in this term, we'd love to do that. If not, we'll come back whether that's October, November, December," Copeland said.

The decision to defer the legislation has stirred up contrasting views within the community, leaving the fate of Bristol Motor Speedway's renovation plans and the return of NASCAR races to Nashville uncertain.

The July 25 public hearing starts at 5 p.m. at Geodis Park at the Goal Post Club.

