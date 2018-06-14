Neighbors Unite To Preserve Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Residents have formed a coalition to save the Community Gardens Park, as well as the William Edmondson Homesite after plans to change the historic land were revealed.

That site honors the first black sculptor to have his work showcased at the Museum of Modern Art.

Edgehill Community Forms Coalition To Save Historic Land

The property belongs to Metro Schools, but with budget issues, some worry the land will be sold to the highest bidder.

During a meeting Wednesday night, coalition organizers said the land is a special part of their community and they want to be involved in what happens to it.

Nothing has been set in stone, but the Metropolitan Development Housing Agency already has plans to tear down the housing project next door in order to build a mixed-used development.