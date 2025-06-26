Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Neo-Nazi who assaulted a man in Nashville found guilty and convicted in Criminal Rights Violation trial

Ryan Scott McCann.jpeg
WTVF
Ryan Scott McCann in court
Ryan Scott McCann.jpeg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A neo-Nazi who assaulted a Jewish man in downtown Nashville in 2024 was found guilty by a jury during a Criminal Rights Violation trial this week. He was convicted of assault with bodily injury and civil rights intimidation.

Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk posted Thursday afternoon that Canadian citizen Ryan McCann "was in town with the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League (GDL) when the attack occurred.

Funk added that the Criminal Rights Violation trial is "believed to be" the first of its kind to be held in Tennessee.

Previous coverage by NC5 Investigates: Dramatic video shows neo-Nazi assault on 20-year-old man during hate group's visit to Nashville

Longtime breakfast tradition continues for friends who met through Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship

This is a beautiful story of chosen family, proving a father figure doesn't have to have biology in common to make a difference in a child's life. The story of De'Andre and Alex will remind you that our relationships help determine the course of our lives. And that being supportive of someone - through a meal, a shared experience or even swim lessons can make all the difference.

- Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking