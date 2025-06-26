Neo-Nazi who assaulted a man in Nashville found guilty and convicted in Criminal Rights Violation trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A neo-Nazi who assaulted a Jewish man in downtown Nashville in 2024 was found guilty by a jury during a Criminal Rights Violation trial this week. He was convicted of assault with bodily injury and civil rights intimidation.

Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk posted Thursday afternoon that Canadian citizen Ryan McCann "was in town with the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League (GDL) when the attack occurred.

Funk added that the Criminal Rights Violation trial is "believed to be" the first of its kind to be held in Tennessee.

