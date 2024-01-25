NES announce new partnership to help pay rising power bills due to recent ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The cold and ice may be gone, but you could still feel the impact of it when you get your power bill for this month.

You may have to pay more, but NES wants to let you know there's a way to get help with your bill if you need it.

This week NES announced they’re partnering with NeedLink Nashville for a program called Project Help. The program aims to offer resources and help to those facing financial hardship so they can find the best option for how take care of their power bill without breaking the bank.

Project Help allows customers to add a specific dollar amount to their monthly bill payment. All collected funds are used to provide temporary utility bill assistance which is managed and distributed by NeedLink Nashville.

The TVA charges more in the summer and winter so this is when you will see your power bills go up unless you take steps to cut down on usage.

You can learn more about the program and apply here.