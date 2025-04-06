NES crews working around the clock to assess damage, restore power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES crews are working around the clock to assess damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible following this weekend's storms.
The storms caused significant damage to electrical equipment, and as NES shared, caused substations to set fire.
#NESOutageAlerts— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) April 6, 2025
The severe storm system that swept through Middle Tennessee yesterday caused significant damage to electrical equipment, knocking down trees and power lines, snapping poles and causing substations to set on fire.
NES crews continue to work around the clock to… pic.twitter.com/A6vhmpKDaA
You can check the latest on outages in your area here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
A mother’s love. Nathalie Porter epitomizes the deep love mothers have for their children. And she bravely speaks out to confront stereotypes and bring awareness in the face of tragedy. I appreciated Amanda Roberts' compassionate reporting of a heartbreaking situation.
-Carrie Sharp