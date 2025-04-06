NES crews working around the clock to assess damage, restore power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES crews are working around the clock to assess damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible following this weekend's storms.

The storms caused significant damage to electrical equipment, and as NES shared, caused substations to set fire.

#NESOutageAlerts



The severe storm system that swept through Middle Tennessee yesterday caused significant damage to electrical equipment, knocking down trees and power lines, snapping poles and causing substations to set on fire.



NES crews continue to work around the clock to… pic.twitter.com/A6vhmpKDaA — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) April 6, 2025

You can check the latest on outages in your area here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.