NES crews working around the clock to assess damage, restore power

NES
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES crews are working around the clock to assess damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible following this weekend's storms.

The storms caused significant damage to electrical equipment, and as NES shared, caused substations to set fire.

You can check the latest on outages in your area here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

