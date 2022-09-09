NES customers will see a rate increase on their bills in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service customers will see a rate increase on their bills in October.

This scheduled increase will raise the average residential customer's monthly bill by 3.6%

For commercial customers, that increase will be around 3%.

According to NES, these rates are based on a "2021 cost-of-service study and will better align with the costs of providing service."

For more information on bill assistance, customers can visit NEShelps.com

The last rate increase took place in 2017.