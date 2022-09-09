Watch Now
NES customers will see a rate increase on their bills in October

Posted at 9:56 AM, Sep 09, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service customers will see a rate increase on their bills in October.

This scheduled increase will raise the average residential customer's monthly bill by 3.6%

For commercial customers, that increase will be around 3%.

According to NES, these rates are based on a "2021 cost-of-service study and will better align with the costs of providing service."

For more information on bill assistance, customers can visit NEShelps.com 

The last rate increase took place in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
