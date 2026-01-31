How to check your estimated power restoration date with NES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service officials say they expect power to be restored to the majority of customers affected by last week’s ice storm by early February.

NES estimates 85% of customers will have power restored by Feb. 1, 90% by Feb. 3, and 99% by Feb. 8, following what the utility called an unprecedented level of storm damage across its service area.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 180,000 of more than 230,000 customers who lost power had been restored. Roughly 50,000 customers remain without electricity.

The utility has launched a new web-based tool, My Outage Tracker, which allows residential customers to check the status of their individual outage using their home address. The tool also shows whether a repair crew has been assigned. NES is also posting zip-code-based restoration estimates twice daily on its website.

NES officials caution that restoration timelines are based on real-time data and could change due to continued cold temperatures and additional damage to power poles, lines, and transformers.

Commercial customers seeking restoration updates can call 615-736-6900.

More than 1,100 lineworkers remain in the field as crews continue street-by-street repairs across the system.