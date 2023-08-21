NES halts disconnections during the heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To help stay safe in the midst of the extreme heat advisory, NES is halting all its disconnections due to nonpayments for the entirety week.

Experts say it will feel like over 100 degrees every day this week, and NES said they want to make sure people are able to be comfortable in their homes during the heat wave.

Disconnections will resume on Monday, August 28.

Here are some tips NES provided on how to conserve energy for the summer months:



Bump your thermostat up a few degrees or even set it between 76 – 78 degrees. Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing when you’re at home and to reduce the feels-like temperature when you’re in a room.

Remember to turn fans off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms.

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking your meals.

Turn off lights when you leave the room and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed as much as possible. This will help slow hot air from trickling into your home.

Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home to block out some of the heat, while opening blinds on the shady side to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.