NES is prepared as Middle Tennessee braces for snowfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Middle Tennessee braces for snowfall expected tonight into Wednesday, NES is closely monitoring the weather forecasts.

NES officials say their crews are fully staffed and ready to handle possible power outages and they've already been working year round to maintain things.

They trim trees year-round to prevent as much damage from falling limbs as possible, but snow can still build up on the power lines themselves, leading to longer repairs.

They recommend you charge all mobile devices in advance just in case and have one or more backup portable batteries.

And if you do have a power outage, you can call NES or text OUT to 637-797.

