NES launches new mobile app for customer accounts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service has launched a new mobile app aimed at making it easier for customers to manage their electric accounts.

The app offers the same features available through the My Account page on NESpower.com, allowing customers to pay bills, check account information and get outage updates from their phones.

Through the app, customers can view their account balance, make payments, see payment history, report power outages and check the real-time outage map. Customers can also start, stop or transfer service through the app without calling NES Customer Relations.

“Our customers live in a digital world, and they deserve an experience that keeps pace with their lives,” Aleisha Johnson, interim vice president of customer relations, said in the release. “This app isn’t just a new tool, it’s a commitment to convenience, flexibility, and easy access to the account information you need to stay connected and in control.”

NES said customers interested in downloading the app should first make sure their phone number and email address are updated in the utility’s system.

The app is free to download on Apple and Android smartphones and devices.