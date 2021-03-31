NES offering fund for residents, businesses impacted by Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service and Tennessee Valley Authority have created a fund for Nashville residents and business owners who were impacted by the Christmas Day bombing.

"What happened last year was devastating for the city of Nashville, but NES is fortunate enough to be able to lend a helping hand,” says Sylvia Smith, Vice President of Customer Relations. “We are grateful for our customers, so this is just another way to continuously return the favor."

Residential customers who qualify will receive $300 and commercial customers who qualify will receive $1,200. NES said applicants who no longer have an account with the service will instead see a decrease in their final account balance.

People who were employed by a business that was impacted by the bombing can also apply, but they will need to provide proof of employment.

Residents and business owners who are interested in applying can do so online through NeedLink.