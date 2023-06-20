NES offers new "bring your own transformer" policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — New businesses are coming to Nashville, but does Nashville have the power to support this growth?

The Nashville Electric Service says they have a problem with powering new developments due to supply chain issues, but now they've implemented a new policy to keep the lights on and curb delays for developers.

It's a "bring your own transformer" policy. NES will allow builders to buy their own transformers for use during construction and NES will set it up and connect it to their system.

The transformers have to meet all the specifications required to be considered. The main goal is to keep the wheels turning for growth in the area.

In addition to the new policy, NES is buying offshore refurbished transformers from vendors and placing larger orders years in advance.

In the meantime, they're working to re-deploy used transformers that are in place but no longer in use like closed factories.

This policy will help developers have an easier time getting power to their properties. NES has formed a committee that meets every two weeks to assess supplies and plan further steps to work through the supply chain shortage.