NES offers tips to maximize energy efficiency in cold weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As temperatures drop, you may be worried your utility bill will rise.

Nashville Electric Services is offering some tips to help with energy efficiency in your home.

In East Nashville, Wendy Headrick is the latest owner of a house that's more than a century old.

“It's been a great house. It's got great bones, but, she's a lot of upkeep,” Headrick said.

Some of that upkeep includes work to make the house more energy efficient.

“I replaced about 75 percent of the windows, put in some new energy-efficient appliances, and then I actually wrapped and insulated the entire cellar basement,” Headrick said.

She's seen her utility bill go down due to these changes.

“I probably knocked it down by about 30 percent,” Headrick said.

While new windows and appliances may help with energy efficiency, there are some simpler changes people can make right now to possibly bring down their bills.

"Watch their thermostat, set it as cool as they're comfortable with, 68 degrees is the recommended temperature," said Brent Baker, Nashville Electric Service's vice president and chief customer and innovation officer.

"Anything that we can do to keep the heater from running as much will help keep the prices down," Baker said.

According to Baker, some of the best ways to do that include keeping your curtains or blinds open during the day and closed at night.

In addition to that, Baker said to make sure doors and windows have a tight seal so you can't see daylight coming through, and reverse your ceiling fan so it blows hot air down.

You can even sign up to get an expert's opinion on your home's energy efficiency.

"Throughout the year we offer up home energy audits and so NES partners with TVA and it allows somebody to come look at your home," Baker said.

Click here for more tips from Nashville Electric Service to help lower your bill by being more energy efficient.

