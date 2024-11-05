NES planned outages scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES has multiple planned outages in the area over the next two days.
On Tuesday, November 5 & Wednesday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be maintenance on Harding Pike. The following day, there will be maintenance and management in the Henderson Point Alley and along Marrowbone Road.
These planned outages are necessary to perform maintenance and upgrade equipment in the area! You can see the latest planned outages here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes, and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom