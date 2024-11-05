NES planned outages scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES has multiple planned outages in the area over the next two days.

On Tuesday, November 5 & Wednesday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be maintenance on Harding Pike. The following day, there will be maintenance and management in the Henderson Point Alley and along Marrowbone Road.

These planned outages are necessary to perform maintenance and upgrade equipment in the area! You can see the latest planned outages here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.