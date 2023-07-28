NES puts hold on disconnections for nonpayment during extreme heat this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES will be putting a hold on disconnections for nonpayment this weekend as Middle Tennessee experiences extreme heat. The hold is through July 30.

They're asking that customers do their best to conserve energy, even if that's moving up their thermostat a few degrees.

They've offered a few suggestions to lower energy usage during these hot temperatures.



Bump your thermostat up a few degrees or even set it between 76 – 78 degrees. Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing when you’re at home and to reduce the feels-like temperature when you’re in a room.

Remember to turn a fan off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms.

Put off chores that involve electric appliances, such as dishwashing and laundry, during peak power times (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.).

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking your meals.

Turn off lights when you leave the room and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed as much as possible. This will help slow hot air from trickling into your home.

Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home to block out some of the heat, while opening blinds on the shady side to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.

If you're struggling to pay your NES bill, you're asked to call customer relations at 615-736-6900.