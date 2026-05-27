NES rejects Metro Council request to pause tree trimming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service said Wednesday it has chosen not to follow recommendations from Metro Council to temporarily stop tree trimming operations.

The update came during the Electric Power Board’s May meeting, where NES also said the areas currently being trimmed were last trimmed four years ago.

NES said it is now 80% of the way to its tree trimming mileage goal for the year and expects to reach 100% by June 30.

Officials also outlined changes to the utility’s vegetation management practices. NES said tree trimming guidelines are being revamped, with trees now being trimmed in a horseshoe pattern 15 feet below power lines, up from the previous 10-foot standard.

NES also said it is no longer trimming “ground-to-sky,” but is instead leaving lower vegetation and limbs where possible.

According to NES, 587 miles were trimmed between July and December 2025. The utility also said 2,800 miles were assessed and removed following winter storm damage, and 630 miles have been trimmed since March 1.

NES additionally said four pilot neighborhoods have been budgeted for undergrounding projects.