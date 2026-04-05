NES reports outages Saturday evening, restoration estimated by midnight

Nashville Electric Service reported widespread outages Saturday evening as crews worked to restore power across the area.

At 6 p.m., NES said 34 outages were impacting approximately 6,500 customers, with an estimated restoration time of around midnight for most.

Around 8 p.m., the NES outage map showed 25 active outages affecting about 1,850 customers.

As of 9 p.m., around 400 customers were impacted.

Crews are working to restore service, with power expected back around midnight for most customers. Officials said that timeline could change if additional damage is found, including broken utility poles.

NES emphasized that anyone who sees a downed power line should assume it is live, stay at least 30 feet away and call 911 immediately.

The utility said restoration times are based on a conservative estimate that accounts for factors such as damaged poles, downed wires and the overall complexity of repairs.

Officials added that weather conditions, hidden damage and traffic can all slow progress. Temporary outages may also be necessary as crews safely repair lines and restore power to nearby areas.

Track outages on the NES outage map.