NES restores power to 41K after storms, over 3,000 still out

Nashville Electric Service said crews restored power to more than 41,000 customers overnight after severe thunderstorms moved through Middle Tennessee Thursday evening.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, about 3,000 customers remained without electricity.

NES said about 46,000 customers initially lost power as storms with damaging winds moved across the region. Crews have identified 22 broken utility poles and 77 downed power lines across the service area.

The utility said more than 500 lineworkers, 549 vegetation management workers and 120 customer service representatives were deployed Friday to continue restoration efforts.

NES said crews are working 16-hour shifts to assess damage and restore service. For customers able to receive power but still experiencing outages tied to the storm, the utility estimates power will be restored by midnight Friday.

NES urged customers to report outages by texting “OUT” to 637797, visiting NESPower.com or calling 615-234-0000. For real-time updates, follow the Outage Map.

The utility also reminded residents to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power line and call 9-1-1.