NES to use $750K grant to help customers with energy-efficient home improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new $750,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) will help NES customers make energy-efficient improvements to their homes.

The funding will go toward the Home Uplift Program is a joint project between NES and the Tennessee Valley Authority. It's available to limited-income homeowners in the NES service area.

For more information on Home Uplift, click here.

TDEC’s $750,000 grant builds upon TVA’s initial $750,000 contribution for Home Uplift.

Customers who qualify, receive valuable energy efficiency upgrades. Eligible energy efficiency upgrades include air sealing, duct sealing/replacement, attic insulation, water heater and pipe insulation, wall insulation, HVAC clean and tune, HVAC replacement, windows and door replacement, heat pump water heater, refrigerator replacement, LED bulbs, and low­flow showerheads.

The program recently resumed after in-home upgrades were suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the approval of the TDEC grant, eligible customers are now allowed a maximum expenditure of $14,000 per home.

“NES is proud to do its part in helping limited-income homeowners make the adjustments needed to lower their bills,” Sylvia Smith, NES Vice President of Customer Services said in a press release. “The Home Uplift Program is designed to help customers stay in their homes longer by making them more sustainable.”

“This program is about more than power bills and energy savings," Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight, said in the press release. It’s also about our neighbors feeling safe and comfortable in their own homes. Through Home Uplift, families no longer have to worry about how they will stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer – they know and trust that NES and TVA are there to help them through good days and bad days.”

To qualify, customers must: