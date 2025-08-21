Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NES warning customers about scammers posing as NES workers

NES officials are warning customers about a concern this season aside from these hot temps...scammers.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES officials are warning customers about a concern this season aside from these hot temps...scammers.

Recently, scammers have been posing as NES workers demanding your money.

NES says scammers are calling, texting, emailing and even showing up at customers’ homes, threatening to cut off power unless money is sent right away.

They say small business owners, seniors and non-English speakers are most often targeted, but anyone can fall victim.

Officials stress NES will never demand payment through prepaid credit cards, cryptocurrency or apps like Venmo or CashApp. They also say all legitimate employees wear uniforms, carry photo ID and drive marked cars.

If someone comes to your door unannounced, NES urges you to ask for ID and call them directly before allowing service. Never give personal or financial information to unsolicited callers.

And if you believe you’ve been targeted, call NES and notify police.

If you are struggling to pay your bill this summer, NES offers assistance programs. You can learn more at neshelps.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.

