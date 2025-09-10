Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

NES working on restoring power to Downtown Nashville on Wednesday

NES electric powerlines
WTVF
NES electric powerlines
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES is currently working on restoring power to Downtown Nashville on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,360 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Because of this, traffic lights are without power up until you reach Korean Vets Boulevard.

According to NES, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction.

You can check the latest traffic conditions here.

This is a reminder that if you come upon a traffic light that is out you must treat it like a stop sign and wait your turn.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Hermitage clinic for disabled patients set to close, cites loss of funding

I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.