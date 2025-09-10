NES working on restoring power to Downtown Nashville on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NES is currently working on restoring power to Downtown Nashville on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,360 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Because of this, traffic lights are without power up until you reach Korean Vets Boulevard.

According to NES, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction.

You can check the latest traffic conditions here.

This is a reminder that if you come upon a traffic light that is out you must treat it like a stop sign and wait your turn.

