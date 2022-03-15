NES works with TVA for energy upgrades for low-income customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority have created a new program to help customers in need.

Dubbed the Home Uplift, the program helps those who can't upgrade their homes to make them energy efficient. Officials said it's designed to aid limited-income homeowners. The idea is to help those customers save an average of $534 per year.

“Every one of our customers deserves to live in a home that helps maintain their overall health and doesn’t generate an enormous energy burden,” said Decosta Jenkins, NES president and CEO. “With programs like the Home Uplift and the Power of Change, Nashville Electric Service can continue to make that possible.”

The improvement upgrades are valued at $8,600.

Customers who are interested can apply here. For more information on Home Uplift, visit EnergyRight.com/residential/home-uplift/.

To qualify, customers must:

