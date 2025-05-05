New AAA survey project more TN summer travelers despite economic uncertainty

TENNESSEE — If you have a trip planned for this summer, you're not alone. AAA says you may want to prepare for busy roads over the next few months as projections show summer travel trends are much higher than last year.

A new survey from AAA shows that 56% of Tennesseans plan to take a trip this summer.

That’s up from 49% last year, highlighting a continued upward trend in travel intentions. This enthusiasm for travel aligns perfectly with National Travel and Tourism Week (May 4-10), a time to recognize the positive impact travel has on the economy, communities, and personal well-being.

AAA data shows more than 50% of Tennesseans have a beach trip planned and at least 25% with plans to travel to a national or state park. June and July are set to be the peak months for summer vacations among Tennesseans even in the mist of economic uncertainties.

A spokesperson for AAA says the best way to get the best out of these trips is to make sure you're planning ahead financially to make the most of your money.

"We found that the best vacation value is secured by planning ahead. Booking early makes sure you get the ideal price, availability, and choice," said AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper. "Waiting too long could mean missing out on preferred destinations, accommodations, or deals."

As summer approaches, she's encouraging you to secure bookings early, take advantage of market trends, and prioritize travel protection to ensure a problem free getaway.

