New Allegiant Air Flights Take Off From Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several of Allegiant Air's newest flights from Nashville International Airport take-off Thursday.

Back in March, the airline announced flights to Syracuse, New York, Richmond, Virginia and Tampa, Florida.

Allegiant Air also announced new destinations to Punta Gorda and Destin, Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia – those flights all started last week.

All of these new routes will run twice a week.

Punta Gorda and Tampa will be year-round options and the rest will be seasonal.

The first flight to Syracuse happens at 9:36 a.m.