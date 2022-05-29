New ambulances in Warren, Hickman counties will reduce response times, reach more people

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two new emergency response vehicles are coming to Warren and Hickman Counties, equipped with critical care capabilities and staffed with critical care paramedics.

One ambulance is newly stationed at Ascension Saint Thomas in McMinnville, to serve Warren County and provide transport to and from hospitals in surrounding counties as needed, 24/7.

Ascension Saint Thomas Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Emergency Medical staff gather to pray for the new ambulance at their hospital and for the safety of local EMS workers.

The other is stationed at Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman Hospital in Centerville, to serve Hickman County and provide transport to and from hospitals in surrounding counties as needed, 24/7.

Ascension Saint Thomas Ceremony for the introduction of a new ambulance at Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman in Centerville on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The addition of both ambulances will reduce response times to emergencies and ease the burdens on existing county emergency medical services. The reduction in wait times is expected to save lives.

Neal Kelley, regional president of Ascension Saint Thomas, said the addition of the vehicles will also help provide for rural communities that have needed more attention in the past.

"Ascension Saint Thomas and STEMS are committed to improving access to timely, high-quality care for all Middle Tennesseans," said Kelley. "We are confident that, with these new ambulances, we are better equipped than ever before to serve our rural communities."