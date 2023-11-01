New arts and community center coming to East Nashville in revitalization effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelby Parks and Bottoms and the city of Nashville are coming together to announce plans for a new arts and community center in East Nashville!

This effort started with a push to save what many call a historic naval building in Nashville. Nonprofit Friends of Shelby Park and Bottom and the Business Council of Greater Nashville are partnering to save the building to create a place for people of all incomes and backgrounds to have opportunities for shared experiences.

The Shelby Park Master Plan calls for the rehabilitation of the Naval Building with uses that enhance the park experience and benefit the public. They're estimating it could cost around $8 million for revitalization. The announcement is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the old U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center in Shelby Park.

Many say the historic building has been an eyesore for the community for some time now so restoring this is a move that's getting a lot of support.

The two groups spearheading this project say they just want to create a sustained income source for reinvestment in Shelby Park and Bottoms and restore one of Nashville’s most vulnerable historic assets for public use to just bring a lot of life to this area they say needs it.