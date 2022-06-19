New Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opens on Midtown campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services opened a new Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus on 21st Avenue North.

The new hospital is 66,000 square feet, with 40 beds to house patients recovering from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown

This new facility replaces the smaller, 24-bed Acute Rehab Unit that had previously occupied the same space.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas and open this specialty hospital in the heart of Nashville to expand access to high-quality, acute rehabilitative care,” said Russ Bailey, president of Kindred Rehabilitation Services. “As Middle Tennessee ages, the need for inpatient rehabilitation services increases. This hospital will help meet that demand, and by assisting patients along their recovery journeys, it will advance our mission of making communities healthier.”

The new rehabilitation hospital will have all private rooms and focus on acute inpatient rehabilitation for patients who suffer stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders.

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown

Other features of the building include:

40 private patient rooms

a transitional living apartment

a secure unit for patients recovering from neurological conditions, complete with a separate therapy gym

a dining room and kitchen

a gym for physical and occupational therapy featuring a ceiling-mounted body weight support harness system that helps patients relearn balance and walking skills while rebuilding their strength

a rooftop courtyard with recreational and activity spaces so patients can experience nature and practice walking on steps and different surfaces

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown

“Ascension Saint Thomas remains committed to providing high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services designed to help patients with acute physical limitations progress toward independent living,” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West. “This specialized collaboration with Kindred Rehabilitation Services complements the work of our dedicated Ascension Saint Thomas Spine Institute and our physician-led neurosciences service line.”

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is undergoing a $300 million modernization that will yield a new surgery and critical care tower, new medical office building, dedicated spine institute, "hospital within a hospital" for women's services and expansions of other specialty programs.

Key aspects of the renovation plans were designed by patients, families and clinicians for a curated patient experience.