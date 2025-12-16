New assessment breaks down the environmental impacts of the Boring Company's Nashville tunnel project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New environmental findings on Nashville's underground tunnel project reveal potential impacts on air quality, water, and neighborhoods. The Boring Company has released its environmental impact assessment for the Music City Loop this week.

The assessment, conducted by Davey Resource Group, is a crucial requirement before major construction can move forward. The Boring Company claims the tunnel system will actually improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions on surface roads. They say each underground trip takes cars off Nashville's congested streets, but there are water concerns. The tunnels will cut through Nashville's limestone bedrock near underground water systems, especially around the Cumberland River, which could impact local water tables.

For neighborhoods, the biggest disruption comes during construction. Neighbors can expect noise and vibration from boring machines that'll run 24/7. The company insists most work happens underground, so impacts should be minimal.

third-party reviewer UES released a letter of support for the Boring Company, saying it agrees with the environmental effects in the assessment. UES concludes that impacts would be minimal to none.

Federal and local agencies will use these findings to determine what permits to approve and what additional environmental protections may be needed. Click here to see the full report.