New Beacon Poll shows Republican Senator Blackburn with 16 point lead over Democrat Gloria Johnson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Beacon Poll shows that incumbent Senator Marsha Blackburn is holding a 16 point lead over Democrat Gloria Johnson.

According to poll-takers, 45 percent would vote for Blackburn compared to the 29 percent that would select Johnson if an election were held today.

Along with the lead over her competitor, Blackburn is seemingly faring best among Republicans with 41 percent of Tennesseans approving of her job performance. Senator Blackburn as a 28 percent disapproval rating.

In comparison, Senator Bill Hagerty has a 34 percent approval rating and 21 percent disapproval rating.

The poll details that Governor Bill Lee is still popular among Tennesseans as 48 percent of poll-takers approve of his job performance. While he's popular among Republicans and Independents with 56 and 9 percent positive respectively, he remains unpopular among Democrats at -24 percent.

The poll also found that 36 percent of voters believe business tax should be reduced for smaller businesses.

Sixteen percent believe the tax should remain unchanged, and 8 percent believe the state should increase the tax to provide more public services.

On a national front, former President Donald Trump maintains a 20 percent lead over President Biden. Robert F. Kennedy had 15 percent of the vote.