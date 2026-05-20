New Beginning Int'l Ministry joins Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Beginning International Ministry Inc. is taking part in the 2026 Summer Food Service Program, offering free meals to children throughout Davidson, Rutherford, Maury and surrounding counties this summer.

The program runs Monday through Friday from June 1 to Aug. 5, 2026, with meals available on a first-come, first-served basis at designated sites. All meals are provided at no cost and are the same regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. The organization emphasizes that there will be no discrimination during meal service.

Below is the full schedule of meal sites and service times:

Antioch High School — 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. (June 1–18) | Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 1:00–1:30 p.m. (July 6–30)

Biltmore Place Apartments — 830 Glastonbury Road, Nashville, TN 37217

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Snack: 1:00–1:30 p.m.

Buffalo Trails — 3711 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 12:30–1:00 p.m.

Cane Ridge High School — 12848 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch, TN 37013

Lunch: 3:00–3:30 p.m. | Snack: 4:30–5:00 p.m. (Monday–Thursday)

Cedar Glen — 206 Sue Ellen Dr., La Vergne, TN 37086

Lunch: 12:30–1:00 p.m. | Snack: 11:00–11:30 a.m.

East High School — 110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m. (Monday–Thursday)

Ephesians P.B. Church — 1506 22nd Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37208

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 12:30–1:00 p.m. (June 8–July 17)

Ewing Heights — 334 Ewing Drive, Nashville, TN 37207

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 12:30–1:00 p.m.

Funny Sun Camp — 409 Gates Road, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. | Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. (June 1–July 31)

Hillsboro High School — 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 12:30–1:00 p.m.

Jere Baxter Middle School — 350 Hart Lane, Nashville, TN 37207

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m. (June 1–5)

Lakewood Community Athletics — 3030 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. | Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. (June 1–July 17)

Maplewood High School — 401 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN 37216

Lunch: 1:00–1:30 p.m. | Snack: 2:30–3:00 p.m. (Monday–Thursday)

McGavock High School — 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. (June 1–Aug. 5) | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m. (June 1–18) | Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. (July 6–Aug. 5)

NYBA Basketball — 2420 Batavia Street, Nashville, TN 37208

Breakfast: 8:30–9:00 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30–1:00 p.m. (June 1–July 3)

Parkwood Villa — 3258 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 1:00–1:30 p.m.

Percy Priest Ducks Seven Oaks — 1285 School Lane, Nashville, TN 37217

Snack: 6:00–6:30 p.m. | Supper: 7:30–8:00 p.m. (Tues/Thurs June 2–July 2; Mon–Fri July 20–Aug. 5)

PTM Enrichment Camp — 1605 56th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37209

Snack: 3:30–4:00 p.m. | Supper: 5:00–5:30 p.m. (June 1–26)

PTM Sports Camp — 4301 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209

Snack: 3:00–3:30 p.m. | Supper: 4:30–5:00 p.m. (June 1–26)

River Retreat Apartments — 800 Cheyenne Blvd., Madison, TN 37115

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 12:30–1:00 p.m.

Rocketship United Academy — 320 Plus Park Blvd., Nashville, TN 37217

Lunch: 3:30–4:00 p.m. | Snack: 5:00–5:30 p.m. (June 1–July 3)

Roots to Fruit — 800 East 9th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m. | Snack: 12:30–1:00 p.m. (June 1–July 31)

Rutherford County Crimson Tide — 115 Floyd Mayfield Dr., La Vergne, TN 37086

Snack: 6:00–6:30 p.m. | Supper: 7:30–8:00 p.m.

Rutherford Pointe Apartments — 1 Rutherford Point Circle, La Vergne, TN 37086

Lunch: 10:30–11:00 a.m. | Snack: 12:00–12:30 p.m.

School Out Summer Camp — 3441 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076

Breakfast: 8:00–9:00 a.m. | Lunch: 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Sojourn Nolensville — 4420 Taylor Road, Nashville, TN 37211

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m.

Stratford High School — 1800 Stratford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37216

Lunch: 1:00–1:30 p.m. | Snack: 11:00–11:30 a.m. (Monday–Thursday)

Terrace Park — 3110 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Lunch: 3:00–3:30 p.m. | Snack: 4:30–5:00 p.m.

The 808 at Skyline Ridge — 808 Skyline Ridge Dr., Madison, TN 37115

Lunch: 12:30–1:00 p.m. | Snack: 2:00–2:30 p.m.

The Briarville Apartments — 600 Creative Way, Madison, TN 37115

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m.

The Paddock at Grandview — 5515 Scruggs Lane, Nashville, TN 37207

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m.

Whispering Oaks Apartments — 100 Tanglewood Ct., Nashville, TN 37211

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 p.m. | Snack: 1:30–2:00 p.m.

For more information, contact New Beginning Int'l Ministry at 4722 Old Hickory Blvd., Old Hickory Village, TN 37138 or call (615) 800-7092.