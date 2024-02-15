New bill looks to make firearm training a requirement in Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How would you feel about your child taking a gun safety class in school? Some schools do it, but new legislation aims to make it a requirement in Tennessee.

The bill was filed by Senator Heidi Campbell. This bill makes it clear that there will not be any live firearms or ammunition used in the classroom. The less would be strictly focused on students learning things like firearm storage, school safety, and how to avoid getting hurt if a student finds a gun.

This would be done through videos or online resources with help from the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. Lawmakers say lessons could be taught pretty early on depending on what the departments decide. Currently, the SAVE Act requires safety training, which includes fire and tornado training at school.

Representative Chris Todd says some schools are also teaching firearm safety, but it's not required. This bill would add the firearm safety training to the SAVE Act.

“I don't know how many of you, I can't think of the last time I heard of a fire at a school, but we often hear stories of a child bringing a gun in their backpack or something,” said Todd.

There is no provision in it that allows parents to opt their kids out of this training. Lawmakers will take up this bill again on Tuesday. If it ultimately becomes law, the training would start in the 2025-2026 school year.