New BNA shuttle service launches with free parking and WiFi buses

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting to Nashville International Airport just became easier and more affordable with the launch of a new shuttle service connecting travelers to the Cool Springs Conference Center in Franklin.

Gray Line's CEO Chuck Abbott announced the launch of their new shuttle service called the Air-line, which runs between BNA and the Cool Springs Conference Center. The service offers an alternative to expensive rideshares, traffic-heavy drives and costly airport parking.

"This is a great opportunity for people to just relax and get here," said Mark Ezell, commissioner with Tennessee's Department of Tourism.

Two buses run back and forth throughout the day, starting just after 3 a.m. with the final pickup from the conference center at 7:45 p.m. The service operates about eight trips per day, with buses sitting at each location for 10 minutes.

"The buses there is room for luggage they are safe reliable comfortable, they've got wifi," Abbott said.

Parking at the Cool Springs Conference Center is free, and the two buses are expected to take dozens of cars off the road. A dedicated ground lane at BNA gets riders directly to the terminal door.

The shuttle costs $25 one way with no charge for parking at the conference center. A yearly membership fee for the service costs $249 dollars. Kids under 12 years old can ride the bus for free.

Riders can track bus arrivals online, making the service more predictable than typical rideshare options.

With more people expected to travel through BNA in the coming years, creative transportation ideas like the Air-Line shuttle could make flying just a little easier for Middle Tennessee travelers.

