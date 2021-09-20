New campaign aims to spread accurate information on COVID, vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Davidson County, there is a new push to get people to mask up and get vaccinated.

The campaign is called "Nashville Takes on COVID." It was organized by health care professionals and is led by Nashville General Hospital Foundation and Neighborhood Health. So far, more than 40 businesses, organizations and individuals have signed up to participate in the coordinated approach, and spread the simple, concise message.

"Because there is so much confusion right now and so much information out there, what we want to is make it very clear," said Vernon Rose, executive director of Nashville General Hospital Foundation. "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. There is nothing else to think about."

The campaign's website provides everything from information on where to get vaccinated, to videos of doctors answering questions about COVID vaccines. Participating groups are encouraged to share the information online and during face-to-face interactions with members of the public. Additional content will be provided on a daily basis. Information is provided in both English and Spanish.

Family and Children's Service is one of the organizations participating in the campaign. The nonprofit organization offers a variety of services including counseling and adoption support.

"Folks who work directly with public have the best sense of how to empower the public to take action," said Michael McSurdy, CEO of Family and Children’s Service. "I think we are only going to wrestle this to ground by people at the individual level masking up, getting vaccinated, and doing what they can to keep themselves safe."

With the help of a grass roots approach, the campaign aims to increase the number of Nashville residents who are vaccinated and wear masks on a daily basis.

The campaign is scheduled to run for 28 days. At that point, officials will reevaluate if the message or focus needs to change.

Those interested in participating in the campaign can sign up by clicking here.