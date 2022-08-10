New car, thousands of dollars gifted to assistant coach, members of Eastern Kentucky football team

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVF) — A Kentucky football team from Madison Central High recently hosted Breathitt County Football Team for practice and gave all of the athletes a big surprise.

Breathitt County Football Team is from Eastern Kentucky, and it's among those affected by the devastating flooding in the area.

But this scrimmage turned out to be proof that the local community rallies together to support their neighbors — in big ways.

Madison Central High's team gifted thousands of dollars in gift cards to the Breathitt players, and even gave one assistant coach a new car.

"If this doesn’t tell you that God is real, I don’t know what will, because there’s good people out there, guys. We’ve been surrounded by so much love, and, truly, I don’t feel I deserve that,” said Breathitt County Football Assistant Coach Casey Allen.