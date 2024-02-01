New grant program will help with child care costs in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Human Services launched a grant opportunity to expand employer partnerships for child care for Tennessee.

It is a three-year pilot program that will receive $15 million a year in state money to assist child care through nonprofits.

As of Feb. 1, the TDHS is taking applications for the new Care Partnership grants. There is a rolling deadline for all qualifying nonprofit organizations.

The program brings together all different nonprofit organizations in Tennessee to innovate and strategies partnerships with private employers to expand childcare availability in the workforce.

“Access to child care is vital to family stability, community well-being, and economic opportunity," TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said. “The private sector plays a critical role in making quality child care accessible and sustainable. We have already supported some exciting models of innovation, and we are eager to grow those models through this grant opportunity.”

