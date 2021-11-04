New charges brought against woman who allegedly took car with baby inside

Court affidavits show the alleged woman — who created an Amber Alert a month ago — is now accused of stealing another vehicle.

Brandi Michelle Rhodes, of Nashville, is the primary suspect in a case where she allegedly stole a vehicle from a Kroger parking with a baby inside. At the time, police said Rhodes drove off from the grocery store off Gallatin Pike in a 2013 Ford Focus. Officers found the baby sleeping in the back seat. He was not hurt.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the grocery store, which shows the parents arrived around 6 p.m. and went inside. A woman, who police said is Rhodes, walked up to the car around 6:19 p.m., saw it was running, got inside, and drove off.

Metro Nashville Police Department Brandi Michelle Rhodes

Now police said she allegedly stole another vehicle Wednesday at Mapco off Murfreesboro Road.

Officers and detectives wrote in the affidavit that when they arrived on the scene at Easy Pawn she was sitting in the passenger's seat of the vehicle. She then told officers a different name, which belonged to her sister.

Authorities charged Rhodes with joyriding and criminal impersonation. She is being held on a $6,000 bond.

