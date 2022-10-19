New Children's Memory Garden of Nashville dedicated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The newest addition at a popular Nashville park honors the lives of children lost to violence.

City leaders, residents, and family member of victims came together for the dedication of the new Children’s Memory Garden of Nashville at Centennial Park.

The program featured remarks from board members who made the project come together, as well as live music from Vince Gill and the Temple Church Choir.

"They want to be here and they want to do something for these families and kids," said Andrea Conte, Founder and Chair of You Have the Power. "It’s a wonderful moment."

The dedication was a moment seven years in the making. The original Children's Memory Garden was dedicated in 1996 and honored the lives of 35 Davidson County children taken by violence. It was the vision of 6-year-old Kelby Smith. After hearing about the deaths of 12-year-old Adriane Dickerson, 16-year-old Elysia Coughlin and 12-year-old Jerimayer Warfield, Smith wanted to do something to show the families he cared.

However, through the years, the garden began to show signs of wear and tear. It was not wheelchair accessible, and stone markers were worn down. Also, as the list of victims grew, a larger space was needed.

Plans for the newly designed Children's Memory Garden were completed in 2020, and construction began in 2021. It features benches and a lighthouse with the names of the children honored in the original garden. Since the list has grown, every name will not be featured on the stone because there are too many. Instead, children's photos and stories will appear in "Voices from the Garden," a book prepared by the You Have the Power organization every two years. Children's photos and profiles can also be found on the garden's website.

Organizers hope the garden not only honors children lost but also raises awareness about the number of children taken by violence in the community. Now that the garden is in a more prominent location in the park, they hope it will also attract more visitors.

"The goal was to bring awareness to kids being killed, and I feel like when people walk by, they will walk over and see what the purpose of this was," said Kelby Smith.

Family members of victims said the garden was a comforting place where they could mourn and heal.

"This is a lovely thing. It shows the love the city has brought to us and the community," said Earl Jones, whose 3-year-old great-granddaughter Jamayla Marlowe was shot and killed in 2021. "Now her name will never die. She will live forever through people saying her name, and that means a lot."

The garden is located on the west side of the Parthenon close to 28th Avenue North.