New Clarksville program will help low-income family home repairs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services department rolled out a new program to provide low-income families with emergency home repairs.

Homeowners can apply starting April 26. The program would cover expenses related to lack of running water, roof replacements, electricity, plumbing, or heating/cooling renewals of owner-occupied units to bring them up to state or local code.

The program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

To be eligible for the program residents must live within the city limits of Clarksville. All property taxes and mortgage payments must be current, and the homeowner must be low-income and occupy the property as a primary residence.

Emergency repairs of the house may not exceed $20,000.

For more information on EHRP, please visit the CNCS website or contact Clarissa Tucker at clarissa.tucker@cityofclarksville.com.