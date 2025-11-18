New crosswalk pays tribute to Ryman Auditorium's iconic stained glass windows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a collaboration between the Ryman Auditorium and Nashville Downtown Partnership, a new crosswalk pays tribute to the Ryman's famous stained glass windows. The crosswalk goes between the Fifth + Broadway shopping center and the Ryman.

As the work was underway Monday, I asked people passing by their memories of the Ryman. Some were from just up the street like Ellen Dodge.

"Oh. Yeah. It's like my living room!" she said of the Ryman.

Some traveled a little further like Derek Aitken.

"Ontario, Canada," he said. "Sarah Silverman was here, and Maggie Rose."

"Chris Isaak, Little Feet, Leon Bridges," Dodge said, naming the acts she'd seen at the Ryman. "It's, like, a church. It's historic."

"I had a great time down here," Aitken said. "Loved it. They treat you like family."

The work happening Monday was making for a day at the Ryman someone else would remember forever.

"Oh gosh, the Ryman is the mother church," said Janie Gallagher. "It's my favorite music venue in town!"

Gallagher is the fourth generation of family running Gallagher Asphalt. The company's project outside the Ryman was catching a whole lot of attention from people walking by.

"We just wanted to make something that was a testament to the Ryman but also really brought together our community," Gallagher said.

The work finished. People began walking the crosswalk, designed to look like the stained glass windows of the Ryman.

"The stained glass windows of the Ryman is the most iconic thing," Gallagher said. "We are excited we brought in everything from the brick colored background on the Ryman down to their classic statement colors."

Gallagher said more crosswalks themed after Nashville icons are coming. She said she can't say what they will be yet. I asked her how many there will be.

"I'd say a few right now!" she laughed.

Among the first to see the new crosswalk was Aitken and Dodge.

"I highly commend them for that," Aitken said. "For them to do that here in Nashville, it's a big thing."

"I'm happy," added Dodge. "Bring on safety. Bring on more history. Maybe it'll be the Yellow Brick Road, like, come on down! Let's walk on down to Leon Bridges! It's special. Music rocks."

