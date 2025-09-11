Deadly crashes down overall in Tennessee, but rise in teen and older driver fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New data shows the number of tragedies on our state's roads are trending in the right direction. Tennessee is reporting an overall drop in deadly crashes, but sadly, one area is seeing a rise in teen and older adult drivers involved in these accidents.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security there have been 691 fatalities in traffic accidents across the state this year. That's a 15% decrease from this time last year when there were 821. Nashville has seen 60 reported deaths in traffic accidents this year, which includes drivers as well as pedestrians. Last year Nashville reported 68 deaths from January to September, which shows a 12% improvement.

Of the 60 deaths this year in Nashville, 14 involved a teenage driver. Last year that number was seven. The data also shows a reported rise in drivers aged 65 and older involved in deadly accidents. This time last year there were six in Nashville, but in 2025 there have been almost double that number at eleven. It's bittersweet data as we see the overall number of deadly accidents go down, a larger number of vulnerable age groups are involved.

National Transportation Nonprofit TRIP estimates that fatal and serious traffic crashes in Tennessee in 2024 caused a total of $52.7 billion in the value of societal harm, which includes $13.1 billion in economic costs and $39.6 billion in quality-of-life costs.

