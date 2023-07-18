New data shows more TN teens are involved in fatal crashes than years prior

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement officials say more teenagers are involved in fatal car accidents than ever before; they want to stop it before it gets worse.

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Safety, there have been 90 fatal accidents involving teenagers so far this year compared to 77 this time last year.

According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, there have been 695 traffic fatalities so far this year, pacing ahead of the 659 reported this time last year.

In response, law enforcement is launching Operation Southern Slow Down in an effort to reduce speeding. It starts July 17th and ends July 23rd.

It is a combined effort where law enforcement in Tennessee is teaming up with southern states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida to cut down dangerous driving habits.

You'll see more patrols on our roads over the next few days.

The director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Buddy Lewis, says most of the fatal crashes have something in common, speeding.

"You're almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or a serious injury crash if you are speeding. At lower speeds, the consequences of a crash are less severe, and that's because your reaction time is quicker, and the speeds are not as great."

Distracted driving deaths are also up compared to the previous two years.

Patrols will also look for distracted drivers in an effort to save a life and make the roads safer.