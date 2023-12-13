New data shows rate of death by suicide in older men across the U.S. is the highest it's been in 80 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New data show a concerning trend in men across the country. According to the National Center for Health Statistics more older men were victims suicide in 2022 than in the past 80 years.

Researchers say it’s not easy reaching older men because getting them in the room and speaking candidly is a tough challenge.

The data shows in 2022 nearly 50,000 people across the country lost their life to suicide. The rate of 14.3 suicides per 100,000 people is the highest it has been since 1941.

Experts attribute these deaths to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because of losses in social connection, the lack of health access during the pandemic, and the availability of firearms in the U.S., which are a factor in half of all suicides.

The rates generally declined for men ages 34 and younger and increased for those 35 and older. For women, rates declined for those ages 24 and younger and increased for those 25 and older. These reflect increases for both males and female in nearly every age and race and Hispanic-origin group.

Researchers sum up the cause of this upward trend as "the five D's": depression; disability because of functional impairment; disease, with illness and pain; disconnectedness from others; and access to deadly weapons.

If you are someone who needs someone to talk to or if you know someone you can call 855-CRISIS or you can call 988.