New details emerge in case of Nashville husband accused of murdering wife with a hammer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New developments in the disturbing case of a husband accused of murdering his wife with a hammer.

Police say the suspect Joseph Glynn has confessed to killing his wife Jackie, 76.

Now, they are searching for the murder weapon investigators are not ruling out the possibility of another arrest. Right now, Glynn is locked up in the Davidson County jail on $1 million bond.

The case remains open as investigators search for the murder weapon and consider if anyone else helped him dispose of his wife's body.

Glynn was the subject of a Silver Alert last week, which was reported missing by family. Her husband claimed she left because of a terminal illness, but under questioning by police, he later admitted to killing his wife with a hammer at their home in Green Hills.

Her body wasn't found there.

So, officers then searched property the family owned in DeKalb County where a neighbor reported a freshly dug hole — suspiciously the size of a grave — that had suddenly just been filled.

It's there that police found Jackie Glynn buried, her body beaten and in a plastic box.

"I don't think anyone can wrap their head around it," said Lesli Emmetts, one of Jackie's good friends.

The suspect claimed he disposed of the murder weapon at this trash dump site center in DeKalb County. Authorities plan to search the compactor there hoping to find the hammer for evidence.

And, they also are looking into the possibility that Joseph Glynn had some help.

For now Jackie Glynn's friends are simply in shock over the horrifying death of a woman they say was dearly loved.

"Tiny, but mighty — an influencer, mentor and friend not only to her family but to her friends," said good friend Tricia Alsup.

Was this crime premeditated?

Joseph Glynn claims he dug the hole where his wife's body was found on the DeKalb County property weeks earlier as a burn pit.

Investigators have their doubts. It was six feet wide, 10 feet long and six feet deep.

The motive for this killing remains a mystery. For now, Joseph Glynn is charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal homicide.