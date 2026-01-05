New details in quadruple murder-suicide in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — So many unanswered questions remain in the quadruple murder-suicide in Waverly.

A welfare check Friday found four people dead.

Investigators are still working to learn why a woman would turn a gun on her own children and grandmother before killing herself ...

Such a horrible crime scene that jarred Humphrey's County sheriff's deputies called to do the welfare check.

Two dead children among the victims.

Authorities now have a clear picture of what happened, but the why is a question that may never be answered.

Deputies went to this home Friday morning on East Little Richard Road in Waverly in response to a 911 call reporting that something was horribly wrong.

They went inside to find the bodies of two women and two young boys, all related:

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Thompson and her two children four-year-old Arius and 13-year-old Isiah.

Also their 88-year-old great grandmother Evelyn Johnson.

All four had been shot. Neighbors were in disbelief.

"It's shocking, especially when it has to do with children. I want to know what's going on."

Sheriff Chris Davis said that evidence on scene indicates Heather Thompson shot the other three before turning the gun on herself.

There's no evidence anyone else was involved.

Thompson was estranged from her husband who lives in New Mexico.

She had recently finished a five-year stint in the National Guard.

The sheriff says Thompson legally owned the gun used in the shootings and that it was found near her body.

Deputies did not find a suicide note. So, the question is what drove this woman to kill her family?

"We have no call history at this address that we know of," said the sheriff.

He adds that there is no recent history of domestic abuse drugs or criminal activity at the home.

"Not that I'm aware of," he added. "We've reached out to state agencies and schools to see if any underlying things we need to do."

So, the horrible details of what happened are now known, but the question of why is something investigators candidly say may never be known.

Sheriff Davis says they are still awaiting the results of toxicology testing on the deceased.

Then the bodies will be released to family.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com