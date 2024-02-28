New details into the family of the missing 15-year-old boy in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers in Sumner County.

Sebastian disappeared from his home either late Sunday night or early Monday morning and was reported missing by his family.

The teen lives with his biological mother, stepfather and younger stepbrother. His biological father is also a deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Daron Hall.

Despite a massive search effort, crews have not found a trace of the child.

Sebastian is about 5'5" tall, 120 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses. He is autistic and may not be able to return safely without assistance.

Authorities upgraded the case from an Endangered Child Alert to an Amber Alert on Tuesday. Typically, Amber Alerts are issued when the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Amber Alerts are also issued if a child is believed to be the victim of foul play or abducted.

It's important to note that at this point, authorities have not said there is any evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information about Sebastian's whereabouts is encouraged to call Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.